C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 298 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 167,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,225. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

