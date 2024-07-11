C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $285,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,180,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.07. The stock had a trading volume of 218,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.