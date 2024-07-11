C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $271,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 590,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,840. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

