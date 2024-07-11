C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

