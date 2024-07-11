C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 16,750 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lyft by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 604,048 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 227,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lyft by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 313,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 191,053 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,885. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

