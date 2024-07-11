Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised Cadence Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CADE opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

