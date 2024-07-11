Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,279 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 25.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 182.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 283,410 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 877,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,147. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

