Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.14

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 15158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $580.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

