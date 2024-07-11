Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.01) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.06) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199.17 ($15.36).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,112 ($14.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.29, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,063.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,079.39. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 959 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.11).

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990 ($32,009.73). 44.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

