Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $89.06

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.50 to $89.06 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.22 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.