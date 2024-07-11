Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Holdings Boosted by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,251 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 19.1% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Council LLC owned 0.95% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $32,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,998,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 475,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,851,000 after buying an additional 337,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after buying an additional 184,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,704,000 after buying an additional 310,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,676,000 after buying an additional 84,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $30.07. 1,099,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

