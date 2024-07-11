Capital Management Associates NY Has $2.59 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $5,980,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.9% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $187.54. 8,955,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,696,824. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

