Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $313.83 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.20 billion and $313.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.39 or 0.05406559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00043996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,034,995,408 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,790,043 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.