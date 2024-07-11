Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $3,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Argus decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CAH traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,305. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

