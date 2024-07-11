CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. Analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,009,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,821,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $337,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

