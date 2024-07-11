Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 111,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,051,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $542.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

