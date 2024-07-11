Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $206.58. 434,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,621. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

