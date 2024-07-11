Catalina Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 27,856 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $774.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

