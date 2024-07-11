Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,585,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 140,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 575,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

