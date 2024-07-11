Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $298,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000. Invst LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,906.1% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,375. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.