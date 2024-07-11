Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $286,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $441.40. 82,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.