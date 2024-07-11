Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $532.70. The stock had a trading volume of 240,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.07 and its 200 day moving average is $518.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

