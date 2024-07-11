Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPZ. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching 15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.18. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 16.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.