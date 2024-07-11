Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,048,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.57. 300,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,474. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.