Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,931,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $71.67 and a one year high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

