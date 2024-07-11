Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.85. The company had a trading volume of 363,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.