Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $104.18. 1,120,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,565. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

