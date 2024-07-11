Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $20.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,091.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.64. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $714.15 and a 52 week high of $1,091.40.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,035.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.