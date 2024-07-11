Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.11. 3,016,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,066. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.