Catheter Precision Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK)

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

Catheter Precision Stock Up 6.9 %

VTAK stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Catheter Precision has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Get Catheter Precision alerts:

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Catheter Precision had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1,559.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catheter Precision will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catheter Precision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catheter Precision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.