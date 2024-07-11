Celebrus Technologies plc (CLBS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.23 on August 16th

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Celebrus Technologies stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.27) on Thursday. Celebrus Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.74 ($3.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.52.

CLBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

