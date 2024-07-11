Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
