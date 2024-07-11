Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

CJPRY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,450. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

