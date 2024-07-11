Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Russell O’Brien Acquires 108 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien acquired 108 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($193.67).
Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Russell O’Brien bought 112 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($190.80).
- On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 109 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($192.67).
Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.25 ($1.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,196,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 202.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121.77 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.22).
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
