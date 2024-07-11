Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Russell O’Brien Acquires 108 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien acquired 108 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($193.67).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Russell O’Brien bought 112 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($190.80).

On Friday, May 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 109 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($192.67).

Centrica Trading Up 0.4 %

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.25 ($1.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,196,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 202.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 121.77 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.19).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.