Chapman Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 2.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,269. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

