Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $570,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,032.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,012.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,037.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,116.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

