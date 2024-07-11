Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CLDT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 394,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

