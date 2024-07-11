Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.92

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.92 and last traded at $170.67, with a volume of 339937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

