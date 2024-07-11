Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

CC opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

