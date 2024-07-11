Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $605.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,995. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $608.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

