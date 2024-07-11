Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Loews by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,938. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $78.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

