Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,579.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $42,894,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

NDSN traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.37. 16,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,937. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

