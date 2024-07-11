Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

