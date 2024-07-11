Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Insulet by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,457,000 after buying an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 1.8 %

Insulet stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $293.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Company Profile



Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

