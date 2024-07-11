Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,249 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,818,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,502,219. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

