Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 795 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 120,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

