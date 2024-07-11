Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 847 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.28. 204,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,719. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

