Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day moving average of $167.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

