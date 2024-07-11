China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 2,521.7% in June

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 2,521.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
