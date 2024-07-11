Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Chiyoda has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

