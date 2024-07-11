Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Chiyoda Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Chiyoda has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.55.
Chiyoda Company Profile
